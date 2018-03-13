Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-13-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. weather-live-2 i hate to admit it, but it remains somewhat like an ice box out here even with the abundance of sunshine! we can than the northern winds for keeping things cooler, but be that as it may, the melting hasn't stopped! this is good news for those of us who no longer care for snow and want nothing more than to see spring-like conditions picking up! grass has begun to reappear in several areas, despite the large mounds of snow still hanging around our parking lots. this has led to a rapid change in our current snow depth! the state of minnesota can almost be spit in half. the southern part looking at around 1-6 inches of snow whereas the north has areas with 18 inches! although grass is starting to appear, more melting is going to be necessary for me to declare it the end of winter! live in rochester, i'm meteorologist sara knox with kimt news 3. the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. high pressure remains in control of our weather across the midwest which means more sunshine. we'll be clear for tonight with lows falling into the mid to upper teens. sunshine is back for wednesday with highs moving into the mid 40's. we'll cool down a bit for thursday with highs falling to around 40 as well as friday too. the weekend is looking quiet with another brief warm up as highs move into the mid 40's. we're essentially going to be getting cut off from the much warmer air so we'll be stuck in the 40's for highs. overnight lows will look to be in the mid 20s. our next chance for precipitation will move in on monday giving us a rain/snow chance with little fanfare. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: mid 40's. winds: southwest becoming northwest at 10 to 15 mph. wednesday night: partly cloudy. lows: lower 20's. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. new england storm-vo-4 new england