Speech to Text for motorcycle safety

we have a "warm up" on the way later this week. and that means more people will be outside enjoying it! that includes motorcyclists. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us about about how riders are getting ready to stay safe on the roads. rev engine minnesota department of public safety is urging riders to keep in mind some safety tips when riding on the roads... like wearing a helmet and gloves, and going at a safe speed, especially during this time of year when salt and sand on the road. sand and salt makes the road slippery for bikes since there's only too wheels on the ground. one rider we talked to says it's also important for riders to be aware of drivers, since they might not be aware of you. texting and driving is huge. i can't tell you how many times i've ridden my bike into a town, look over at a car and even at a stop light they're texting the minnesota department of public safety advises riders to get back on the bike, and drive in a parking lot to brush up on their riding skills, before heading out on the roads.