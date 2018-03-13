Speech to Text for Root Cellar event

a three part event aiming to make rochester a more sustainable community. the root cellar is hosting the event. theyre playing a movie a month, for the next three months. the movies focus on how to live sustainably, like eating local foods and gardening. the host of the event says people can start living sustainably with one small change in lifestyle. make a friend with a farmer. go to the farmers market, get to know somebody, understand how they're growing things and where it's coming from. the event is free and open to the public, it starts at 7 p? m.