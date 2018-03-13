Speech to Text for Name released in Rochester murder

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this morning, rochester police are investigating a fatal shooting. and this is where it happened. in the 28?hundred block of charles court northwest. and that's where kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is. annalisa, what new information do you have this morning? tyler and arielle ?? late last night, we saw police take three people into custody. here you can see an officer walking a possible suspect in handcuffs towards a squad car. we've been checking in with police to get the names of those possibly involved. as of now, they have yet to be booked. this all happened near the "hylands" apartment complex in rochester around 9 o'clock last night. authorities rolled up, to see a man wounded, lying on the sidewalk. right after, police urged people in the area to lock their doors and stay inside until the suspects were caught. again, we saw rochester police take 3 men into custody... and we're working to learn more about them... as well as the man who was killed. we did speak to a neighbor on scene last night who says he has lived in the aparment complex for over 5 years and says nothing like this has ever happened. he says he feels safe enough there, he leaves his car unlocked. annalisa, thank you. we're expecting to learn more from rochester police around 8:30 this morning... we'll be sure to update you.