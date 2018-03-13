Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 3-13-18

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall(((the sun will stick around for today, but the temperatures will still be cool. the northwest winds will still be persistent at 12 to 18 mph, so a little on the windy side of things. this will be the last below average day of the work week. highs will bounce back into the 40's by wednesday afternoon thanks to a brief round of southerly winds. the sun will continue through the rest of the work week as we stay dry. weekend rain chances have shifted to our south, so north iowa and southern minnesota will be dodging the rain chances. highs look to stay around the mid 40's saturday and sunday. a chance for a rain snow mix will be possible as we start off next week. today: mostly sunny. highs: low 30's. winds: northwest at 12 to 18 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 5 to 10 mph. wednesday: mostly sunny. highs: mid to low 40's. winds: thanks