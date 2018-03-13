Speech to Text for Most Wanted

most wanted lists.jpg each month the cerro gordo county sheriff's office releases a most wanted list to keep the public in the know and criminals off the streets. on the scene and as k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick tells us - it seems to be working. xxx cg most wanted-llpkg-1 cg most wanted-llpkg-2 each month those with the cerro gordo county sheriff's office release these mugshots and descriptions to the public. if you see something you should say something to give people like willemsen an idea of what is going on around their homes and to let them know some of these people are still on the streets. cg most wanted-llpkg-3 crime is everywhere but it's nice to have an awareness level so i think i just heightens that for people cg most wanted-llpkg-4 willemsen says the list is a good reminder- to make sure she is aware of her surroundings and to make a report if she sees someone on the list walking around. i call law- enforcement you know if i recognize somebody i think that's the point which those with crime stoppers are happy to hear cg most wanted-llpkg-5 there are people out there with warrants if you know where they are then you can help our law enforcement cg most wanted-llpkg-6 leake is the president of north iowa crime stoppers and says allowing the public to see those who are wanted in our area appears to be working. we did it last september and after a month of being out out of 30 people we had 11 people left on the list those with the cerro gordo county sheriff's office say most of these warrants were issued in late febuary to early march and some of them have already been handled, but if you see something, you should say something. i think public awareness is the most important thing you don't want to public doing citizens arrest you want law enforcement to do that just being aware it's just like knowing where you are at all times when you're out shopping if you're moving to the streets in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. the most common warrants are for failing to appear in court or probation violations. we have a list of those on the most wanted list on our website k-i-m-t dot com-- cg most wanted-tag-2 you can find it under local news.