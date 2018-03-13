Speech to Text for Ag award for St. Ansgar Business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a saint ansgar business received state wide recognition this past week. ag award for business-vo-2 ag award for business-vo-3 wold rim and wheel was one of four businesses awarded the iowa secretary of agriculture leader award at last tuesday's leader's dinner in des moines. president ivan wold - who is the son of original founder r.a. wold - is beyond thrilled the company was awarded for what they do.xxx ag award for business-sot-2 lowerthird2line:ivan wold president, wold rim and wheel "it's an honor and a tribute to my parents for their hard work and perseverance. they started taking care of the needs of some local farmers and just constantly through their hard work, their efforts evolved into what we have today." wold says the employees.have also fueled the growth of the business.