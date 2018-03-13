Speech to Text for Pints and politics

mcguire for gov-vo-3 as a way to give north iowans a chance to meet the candidates running for governor - a local brewery is hosting pints and politics and today the first candidate stepped up. mcguire for gov-vo-1 mcguire for gov-vo-2 doctor andy mcguire spoke at mason city brewing about several different topics-- but her biggest priority is healthcare. she says she'd like to see a single payer system - better care for those suffering from mental illness - and better treatment for those with substance abuse problems. however - mcguire says it is hard to do work when cuts are being made like the tax reform proposal.xxx mcguire for gov-sot-1 mcguire for gov-sot-2 the math doesn't add up i believe right now we don't have a revenue promblem we have a priority problem we are not putting our money we have it we are giving it away in tax give aways instead of putting it on the priorities of healthcare and people and education the next pints and politics will be held on march 19th with jon neiderbach.