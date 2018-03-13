Speech to Text for Investing Volkswagen Settlement Money

is receiving 47 million dollars after car company volkswagen was caught breaking air pollution standards for it's diesel cars and suvs. in turn that money will be used to essentially reverse the effects. going towards projects to reduce pollution over the next 10 years. vw settlement-vo-1 tonight - the minnesota pollution control agency discussed this draft plan of how the funds will be spent - allocating 20 percent of the funds to school bus replacement - 35-percent to heavy duty on road vehicles - and the remaining 45- percent split evenly between electric vehicle chargin stations - heavy-duty electric vehicles - and heavy-duty off-road vehicles. a worker with the p-c-a says rochester is uniquely affected by pollution because it sits in an ancient lake bed.xxx vw settlement-sot-1 vw settlement-sot-2 "when the winds are stagnant, when we don't have a lot of air movement, that pollution tends to sit right on top of the city and not move." there are 3 phases to this plan. phase 1 of the plan which spends nearly 12-million dollars will last until 20-19.