Local community awarded

local advocacy group is being rewarded for its work in the community. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox has more. he joins us now live in rochester with the details...jeremia h?xxx roch giveaway-liveintro-2 hi raquel. it's exciting day for buff hennessey here at the arc. i was there when she was given two- thousand dollars in award money...which she tells me is much needed.xxx roch giveaway-minipkg-1 roch giveaway-minipkg-2 vo: employees home federal savings bank started their new "community roots" initiative. all this week eleven different non- profits in rochester will be surprised with a two- thousand dollar check. today-the arc southeastern minnesota was awarded a check. buff hennessey is the executive director. she tell me she's happy to recieve the surprise. sot: roch giveaway-minipkg-3 well this is huge for us...because as a non profit...we're a non profit that doesn't recieve government funding as a regular funding source.so we have to raise majority of our budget. gifts like this are important to us because otherwise we're having new ways to find those dollars. raquel-the arc of southeastern minnesota helps people with developmental disabilities. reporting live in rochester jeremiah wilcox k-i-m-t news 3. / thanks jeremiah. the money will go to outreach efforts to educate people about arc...and the services it provides the community. / in less than an hour...you'll have a chance to meet one of the candidates