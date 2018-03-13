Speech to Text for STEM PROGRAM 2

middle schoolers are getting hands- on experience in science and math-based careers from employees at i- b-m...through the discover-e program. that's right. take a look... discovere-vo-1 lowerthird2line:students learn about careers in s.t.e.m. rochester, mn today - students worked together to build a wind turbine- only using plastic spoons, rubber bands and tape. the discover-e program aims to inspire students to think about careers in stem fields. student natalie rojas says she wasn't considering a career in engineering before discover-e. xxx discovere-sot-1 lowerthird2line:natalie rojas rochester, mn i always thought it was coding and things like that and i was like ummmm im not sure about it...but then i was like wait there's so much more to do. so, i think i'd like to do something like that. the executive sponsor for the discover-e progam says talking to students at an early age will help create a path to success.