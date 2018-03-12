Speech to Text for Millenials and Retirement

millennial savings-stngr-2 are you saving enough for your retirement? when it comes to millennials new research shows they aren't saving enough - and that is concerning some. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in the newsroom with reaction to the study. alex what are you finding out?xxx millennial savings-lintro-2 katie - if you were born between 19-81 and 19-96...you are what is defined as the millennial generation. and a new report from the national institute on retirement security says there isn't enough preparation. but why is that?xxx millennial savings-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:millennials and retirement mason city, ia according to the u.s. census...millenni als are the largest...best educated...and most diverse generation in the country. but unlike previous generations - they are not saving enough for retirement. however... that doesn't define niacc junior scott hengested - who is an active saver. millennial savings-pkg-4 "it's very important to start saving up money as soon as you can to help aid you in retirement and live off that money for the rest of your life." millennial savings-pkg-6 according to the national institute of retirement security...66 percent of millennials are not saving anything for retirement...whi le 33 percent are. danielle pace...the branch manager at clear lake bank and trust says she isn't surprised by these findings. lowerthird2line:danielle pace clear lake bank and trust branch manager "millennials have a higher rate of student loan debt than any other generation before us, so a lot of money is going towards that. i also think that millennials are typically the generation that are impulsive. they're saving money, but not necessarily for retirement." millennial savings-pkg-7 she also believes millennials priorities are based on wants instead of needs.... "they want to travel. they want to buy a house. they want to have a good career. they're saving for other shorter term goals instead of retirement, a long term goal." but it's those long term goals hegeston says we need to be focused on as well... "it's best to start saving as soon as you can because you're going to need it. and if something falls through or something happens, you're going to want some money to hang on to." / millennial savings-ltag-2 the study also states that millennials are facing a much harsher economic landscape than their parents. most millennials entered the workforce at a time of lower wages...high levels of unemployment... and major structural changes in the american economy. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. the national institute