Speech to Text for WD's Bar & Grill Destroyed

restaurant in southern minnesota is destroyed after a fire this weekend...and now officials are trying to piece together what happened. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox shows us how residents from the small town of mazeppa are reacting to the loss. xxx mazappa fire folo-pkgll-1 lowerthird2line:popular restaurant destroyed in fire mazeppa, mn nat: "you will never ever be able to replace this building" vo: this is what's left of w-d's bar and grill in mazeppa...after a fire destroyed the resturant and an attached apartment early sunday morning. firefighters responded to the blaze on sunday morning around 3. fire officials say it took them more than five hours to control the fire. sam umbaugh says she's been eating at w-d's bar and grill for more than five years...and she says the loss of this popular restaurant is crushing to some members of the community. sot: mazappa fire folo-pkgll-3 you'd think i lost a relative or something sort of speak...it may sound silly but to mezappa it just wasn't a bar. this was a icon to the city. it really is. mazappa fire folo-pkgll-6 vo: john annen is another regular who says he's saving a piece of the brick to hold onto the memories. sot: lowerthird2line:john annen mazeppa, mn numb like everybody else is..that nothing could ever happen in mazeppa as bad as it did-but in all reality you dont think it could happen here and the town is grieving now it's like a funeral. mazappa fire folo-pkgll-5 outro: now i spoke to residents here in mazeppa who tell me although the place is gone at least no one was hurt. i also spoke to fire official who says they are still investigating the cause of the fire. reporting in mazeppa kimt news 3. mazeppa fire chief brandon goranson says they responded back to the building last night after neighbors spotted smoke coming from the burned restaurant. the fire cheif tells k-i-m-t that they were able to put out the small rekindled flames.