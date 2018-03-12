Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-12-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon wx weather-stngr-6 weather-stngr-7 weather-main-5 northwest winds will keep our temperatures below average through tuesday but at least the sunshine has been amazing today. weather-live-2 we have rebounded with an abundance of sunshine today, with dry air leading us through the week! one questios you may have is, despite the sunshine, why are we still feeling the rush of cooler air? with high pressure keeping the clouds, rain, snow, and any combination of it all, at bay, we're also experiencing a pour-in of cooler northern air. the high pressure acts almost like a gate for canadian winds to make their way across the border and into the upper midwest. with that being said, warm weather fans have no reason to panic! temperatures will rise with shifting winds later this week..trending near 45 in rochester by thursday. in fact the sunshine will stick around all the way through thursday and potentially friday with the exception of a few clouds tonight/tuesday morning as well as partly cloudy skies on friday. we remain in the low 30's for tuesday but quickly warm to the middle 40's and close to 50 wednesday and the rest of the week. rain chances will return over the weekend as temperatures remain mild. tonight: partly cloudy/breezy. lows: upper teens. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: am clouds/mostly sunny. highs: low 30's. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest becoming southwest at 4 to 8 mph. thank you brandon. / millennial savings-stngr-2 a new report has found that