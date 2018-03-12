Speech to Text for High school hits 100% graduation rate

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

out. / the state of minnesota hit a record-high graduation rate this year with nearly 83- percent of students receiving their diplomas but one local high school in our area is doing even better with a 100-percent success rate in getting students to graduation. kimt news three's calyn thompson joins us live at the school to explain the path to perfection.xxx byron grad rate-lintro-3 byron grad rate-lintro-2 byron high school principal steven willman tells me there were nearly 140 students in the 2017 senior class. the neat thing is - every single student in the class of 2017 graduated. i went into one classroom today to see how.xxx byron grad rate-pkg-1 byron grad rate-pkg-3 "if it equals something negative, it's zero solutions." jennifer green has been a teacher at byron school district for a decade. nat she tells me it's the best district she's taught at... and is proud of the school's newest achievement. byron grad rate-pkg-4 i think it says we make sure every kid learns all the time. we make it very difficult for kids to not learn. byron grad rate-pkg-5 she's seen the school grow from a 94.1 percent graduation rate in 2015... to nearly 97 percent in 2016 to a perfect 100 percent in 2017. every kid wants to succeed, just some need more support in getting there. and we've just been really creative in how we support those kids so they can be successful. she says it's important to pay attention to all students to keep them from slipping... and continue to make improvements. little tweaks. and if it's for one kid, two kids that this worked, this helped then it's worth doing because every kid needs to have those pieces that will help them be successful. principal steve willman says it's been a team effort to get this far - from parents to staff to the community. byron grad rate-pkg-6 it takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to make sure that we have the students to where they need to be to graduate. byron grad rate-pkg-7 he says now there's even more pressure within to maintain that percentage and keep making improvements for the future. our parents, our staff, our students are all committed to getting better every year. / byron grad rate-ltag-2 both willman and green tell me it's all about creating relationships with the students... to help them better succeed in the classroom. live in byron, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. byron high school was one of 19 school districts in minnesota to post a 100- percent four year graduation rate in 20-17. / barrel torn down-vo-3 a