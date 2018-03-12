Speech to Text for My Money Monday - What is a mortgage pre-approval?

<tyler: it's monday which means we are going to be talking about money. today we have jen busch from first alliance credit union. and we are going to be talking about mortgage preapproval. the thought of buying a home brings up a lot of questions. what are the most common questions you help people answer? a: you're right. we do receive a lot of questions. the most common are preapproval questions, like how much can i afford? what are the costs and fees for the mortgage? to answer most of these questions we do what is called a pre? approval, where we show people a complete breakdown of the total cost of the mortgage and what their monthly payment would be. q: tell us a little bit about how the preapproval process works. a: a preapproval is when a lender assesses your total financial situation. they review your credit score, your income, your assets, and your expenses. from there, they can calculate an approximate loan amount. for example, a borrower may think that they can afford a $2,000 a month payment, but after going through the pre?approval process, they realize that a $1,500 is much more affordable. q: do you have to have a preapproval in order to buy a home? a: not necessarily, however most real estate agents won't work with you until you have been pre? approved by a mortgage lender first. plus,