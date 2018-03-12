Speech to Text for Fire destroys downtown Mazeppa bar

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a southern minnesota bar and grill with attached apartments is destroyed after an early sunday morning fire. the massive blaze was all caught on camera and the aftermath shows just how devestating it was. joining us live in studio this morning is kimt news three's annalisa pardo with more on the community is reacting this morning. good morning tyler and deedee fire crews responded to the call just before 4 o'clock sunday morning to w? d's bar and grill ? located here.... on first avenue in mazeppa in southern minnesota, about a half hour north of rochester... now take a look at this dramatic cell phone video from the morning it happened. flames fully engulf the building before it eventually collapsed leaving a massive pile of rubble. mazeppa fire chief brandon goranson says by the time his first truck arrived... the building was already heavily engulfed in those flames. as of this morning he says theyre still not sure what started it, but the state fire marshal is investigating. but community members we spoke with say they're sad to see this im kind of in shock. cause it's one of the big buildings in town or was the only big building in town. and now it's gone, and it's still burning which is kind of sad. the fire chief says when one of the building's walls collapsed... it hit a main power line causing 620 homes to be without power for several hours. that power is back up and running as of according to wabasha county tax records... the property is valued at over 85?thousand dollars.