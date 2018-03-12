Speech to Text for Local Sports (3/11)

niacc women-vogx-2 out of the six losses the niacc women's basketball team has suffered this season, two of them have come from kirkwood...the same team who ended their season in the region finale just last year niacc women-vogx-1 niacc women-vogx-5 today it's the same two teams again...meeting in the region final with a spot in the national tournament on the line...and niacc is out for revenge... - mikayla homola helps the trojans get out to an early lead...with the layup - cici kieger now driving stops and finds kelsie willert flying in to get two more for niacc... - they are up by 4 after one...khalilah holloway keeps it coming with the spin move to take it to the tin... but kirkwood, which trailed 36-32 at the half, outscored niacc 33-16 in the final two quarters spx fp 2 team score:njcaa dii women's basketball region xi final (2) niacc trojans 52 logojuconiacc ... to advance to the national tournament for the second straight season 65-52...niacc struggled from three point land as well making just 4 of 35 from outside. / weekend the north iowa bulls accomplished something they couldn't for six years...get a regular season sweep over the new ulm steel...now they are home to celebrate with a regular season finale against wausau... ni bulls-vo-1 ni bulls-vo-2 who ironically will be the bulls first round opponent in the central division playoffs starting friday...first lets have some marshallows...y um... - alright onto hockey...the point shot is wide and off the end boards josh arnold sneaks in the first goal - bulls on the attack again jett larson crosses the blue line and while getting tripped somehow lights the lamp...like seriously - jarod blackowiak keeps it coming going five hole with the wrister lowerthirdlinescore:na3hl wausau north iowa 0 15 final what a way to end the regular season north iowa wins 15-zip. / tease