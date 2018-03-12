Speech to Text for Using Daylight Saving Time to prevent fires

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

today's the day we turn our clocks ahead one hour... but it also serves as a reminder that could help prevent fires. smoke alarm-vo-1 smoke alarm-vo-2 the minnesota state fire marshal and clear lake fire department are using social media to remind people to change the batteries on their smoke alarms. they say even hard-wired smoke alarms have back-up battery packs and need to be checked. one person we spoke with installed new smoke alarms when he recently moved into a new home. he says it's imporant to check batteries... but does it on his own schedule - like on the anniversay of when he installed the alarms.xxx smoke alarm-sot-1 smoke alarm-sot-2 we didn't really put the new ones in at that time so...so you just mark it on the calendar. you remember the date you moved into their house. the national fire prevention association finds having working smoke alarms reduces the risk of dying in a fire in half. they say fire alarms should be replaced entirely every ten years.