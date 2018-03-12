Speech to Text for Movie trailer shot in Rochester

city is getting a taste of hollywood today. kimt news three's annalisa pardo tells us about a feature film being made in rochester.xxx movie trailer-llvosot-1 movie trailer-llvosot-2 imagine seeing our favorite spots in rochester being featured in a film . well that's what one man is trying to make happen. movie trailer-llvosot-8 we first told you about kent johnson's goal to make a movie in rochester, back in january. he was meeting with city officials and scoping out spots to shoot. movie trailer-llvosot-7 johnson is closer to his goal - now filming trailers in rochester...at the rochester athletic club, and caf steam. his producer tells us the community has been helpful in making the movie happen, and she hopes it's the beginning of more filmmaking in rochester. movie trailer-llvosot-6 because it's the perfect location. like i said the support, the talent, it's here. movie trailer-llvosot-5 in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. before they can actually start filming the movie... those with the production tell us they need more funding. /