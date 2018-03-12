Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-11-2018)

weather-main-3 weather-main-4 weather-main-2 it's been a mostly dry but at times creepily foggy day. a few patches of drizzle/snowfla kes will be possible this evening but clouds will depart later tonight with lows in the low 20's. we set up with an amazing amount of sunshine this work week thanks to an omega block, or an upside down "u" shaped pattern in the middle of the atmosphere. what that means is that while the coasts may experience nasty weather, the heart of the united states and our area will experience calm and sunny weather monday through thursday. winds will still be from the northwest monday and tuesday resulting in highs in the lower 30's. however, the winds kick in from the southwest for wednesday and we warm to the low to mid 40's. we will continue to climb to the low 50's friday and saturday with rain chances coming for friday and sunday. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: low 20's. winds: northwest at 8 to 14 mph. monday: mostly sunny. highs: low to mid 30's. winds: northwest at 10 to 20 mph. monday night: partly cloudy. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest at 10 to 15 mph.