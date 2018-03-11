Speech to Text for Clarks Grove planning for new fire station

just over a year since a tornado tore through clarks grove - causing extensive damage to many buildings in the area including the city's fire station. today - the city held a meeting to discuss plans to build a new station. planners say they'll tear down the damaged station to make room for the new 1- point-4 million dollar building. construction is expected to be completed by the end of this year. clarks grove resident les casterton says a new fire station is needed to keep up with the community. well i only live a block from the fire station so you know it's - we need it. i mean - our fire department has been very active and they're very good for the community for years and we've gotta keep up with it. the new station will feature a kitchen... room for five fire trucks and a space available for community events.