Speech to Text for Sen. Amy Klobuchar talks STEM

senator amy klobuchar was in our area to talk with local girl scouts and women carpenters about getting involved in stem - science... technology... engineering and math. kimt news 3's annalise johnson went to the event to find out why women should pursue careers in these stem- related fields.xxx klobuchar talks stem-pkg-1 klobuchar talks stem-pkg-3 senator klobuchar says there are not enough people - especially women - going into stem fields. but science - technology - engineering - and math - are currently some of the most high-demand careers. so how do we get girls involved in stem? klobuchar talks stem-pkg-7 i think by making it fun - which is what they're doing here. klobuchar talks stem-pkg-2 today - when i was talking with some of the girl scouts - several of them told me that girls can do anything that boys can. klobuchar talks stem-pkg-5 sometimes girls can do the same things as boys can do but sometimes girls can do more than boys can do. klobuchar talks stem-pkg-4 girl scouts izzy mollen - allison humpke - and molly lechner participated in an engineering competition at the event to build the tallest tower out of cardboard - newspaper - and tape. the girls say that they don't like female stereotypes. klobuchar talks stem-pkg-6 girls have made awesome things that boys have taken credit for too. thank you annalise. according to the u-s economics and statistics administration... while almost as many women hold undergraduate degrees as men - women only make up about 30-percent of all people with stem degrees. /