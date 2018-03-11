Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 weather Forecast (3-10-2018)

forecast is next. brandon wx weather-main-2 weather-main-3 weather-main-4 dry air has been winning the battle against the snow showers so far although there have been a few flakes flying in spots. while we will continue to see isolated snow showers through tonight, do not expect much accumulation or many problems on the roads. a very isolated wintry mix will continue through sunday with cloud cover continuing and highs in the middle 30's. we set up with an amazing amount of sunshine next week thanks to an omega block, or an upside down "u" shaped pattern in the middle of the atmosphere. winds will still be from the northwest monday and tuesday resulting in highs in the lower 30's. however, the winds kick in from the south for wednesday and we warm to the low 40's. we will see low 50's for thursday and probably friday as rain chances return for friday. tonight: isolated snow showers/cloud y. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: east southeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: isolated wintry mix/mostly cloudy. highs: mid 30's. winds: southeast becoming west at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: decreasing clouds. lows: low 20s. winds: northwest at 8 to 14 mph.