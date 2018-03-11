Speech to Text for NIACC women advance to fifth-straight Region XI final

niacc women-vo-2 boasting a 26 and 6 record the niacc women's basketball team is looking for their fifth straight trip to the region final today in cedar rapids with only iowa central standing in their way... niacc women-vo-1 lowerthirdcourtesy:courtesy: niacc athletics niacc vs. iowa central cedar rapids, ia the lady trojans have already beat the tritons twice this season...just need one more today in the region semifinal - kelsie willert is stepping up big today at kirkwood's gym...off the inbounds pass she sinks the three at the wing and is fouled! - khalilah holloway keeps it coming sinking the jumper with ease...niacc rolling in the first half - and it doesn't stop willert wide open in the corner sinks another three she has 14 on the day - what a steal here by lake ward to find morgan frank for the bucket lowerthirdlinescore:njcaa region xi women's semifinal niacc iowa central 93 61 final niacc heads back to the region final 93- 61.xxx niacc women-sotgx-1 lowerthird2line:taylor laabs 9 points, 6 assists, 3 steals we're real efficient on offense but where we score most of our points on defense we get a lot of breakaway three's and you know we just try and score a lot of points lowerthird2line:kelsie willert 14 points, 6 rebounds stop in the runs getting our momentum back to in the little things work in the ball around not settling for one shot passes lowerthird2line:todd ciochetto niacc: 26-6 they've been ready for this game since last year so i think you saw the first two games we were playing extremely well but were two of the top teams in the country and it's going to be a dogfight and if we rebound will be ok niacc women-sotgx-5 like coach ciochetto just said it's a must anticipated niacc- kirkwood matchup for the region title tomorrow at 1 pm...it's a rematch from last years final where niacc lost 90-61. / briar cliff men-vo-1