STATE BOUND: Lyle-Pacelli and Byron girls win section final

minnesota has been able to slow down the lyle pacelli girls basketball team.. their lone loss this season came against iowa's class 3-a state champion.. the crestwood cadets. hayfield vs lp-vo-5 hayfield vs lp-vo-3 - tonight.. the top ranked a's.. are taking on hayfield.. in the section 1-a section final. - give the vikings a lot of credit for staying close to the a's for the entire game...theres two for elecia brown. - l-p's abigail bollingberg is on fire in the first half.. this corner pocket three ball is on the money...lyle pacelli is up by 12 at halftime. - second half... their game plan is pretty simple.. give the ball to kristi fett underneath...th eres an easy two. - very next possession.. lyle pacelli runs the exact same plan... and it works perfect... fett scores two more.. she has 20. - and the a's keep it coming... check out the ball movement on this play.. it leads to brooke walter lay in underneath. - late in the half..lyle pacelli starts to pull away... its fett underneath for two more. lowerthirdlinescore:section 1a championship hayfield lyle-pacelli 63 75 final - lyle pacelli.. wins by 12.. advancing to state. - aj ellingson is standing by with our section 1 champs.xxx hayfield vs lp-pkg-4 hayfield vs lp-pkg-2 aj: section one features for teams in the top ten for most of the season... so we knew... whoever represented this group at state was going to earn it... and for the first time since 2015 that team... is lyle pacelli lowerthird2line:awesome a's advance to state rochester, mn lowerthird2line:brooke walter l-p senior brooke walter: at the beginning of the season, us three seniors talked and we knew we had to work really hard every single day in practice because we werent going to go out with another heartbreak in the playoffs again, we had that experience once before and to end my senior season at the state tournament, i mean i am just so thankful. hayfield vs lp-pkg-5 lowerthird2line:abigail bollingberg 15 points abigail: coach told us they were going to come back, no one got flustered everyone knew that was going to happen so when they threw that first punch, we knew we could come back and stay mentally tough, it was just amazing, hayfield vs lp-pkg-6 lowerthird2line:kristi fett 20 points kristi fett: it is amazing know i am going out my senior year going to the state tournament, no matter what happens we accomplished a goal we set out to do, im so excited, its so exciting. hayfield vs lp-pkg-7 lowerthird2line:justin morris l-p: 29-1 justin: i think you saw today how they handle pressure and every time people thought we were going to fold, we just keep making plays, i just love this team, i love this team man. hayfield vs lp-pkg-8 aj: i asked coach morris after the game how long he was going to let his team celebrate... he first said tonight was good... then decided on the entire weekend... i'd say the deserve that... in rochester.. aj ellingson kimt news 3 sports stewy byron girls-vo-4 stewy byron girls-vo-2 - thank you aj... game two of the night is for the section 1-2-a title.. between stewartville and byron. - byron gets off to a great start in the first half... hailey braaten through the lane for two. - stewy counters on their next trip..lily welch.. stops and pops... and sinks the 12 foot jumper. - when byron is connecting from long range they are almost impossible to stop... erika smith is on the money. - later in the half.. its another three ball from the bears.. this time... josie bisgard sinks it from the opposite corner. - ayoka lee is also really good for the bears.. they find her off the inbounds pass... lowerthirdlinescore:section 1aa stewartville byron 75 80 final two of her 31 on the night. - byron is going to state... 80-75. there are