Speech to Text for Gender identity questions

identity questions-bpclip-3 when we go to the doctor's office we are often asked in the questionaire if we are a male or female. well now mayo clinic is doing it a bit differnetly in hopes of reducing health disparities among the l-g- b-t-i-a community. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spoke with someone who is affected directly by these new changes. she joins us live in rochester now...brooke how is this going to work? red flag-lintro-2 katie these new questions come after a recent study by mayo clinic that confirmed most patients would be comfortable answering them. questions include, "what sex were you assigned at birth?" and what is your current gender identity? xxx identity questions-minipkg-1 identity questions-minipkg-5 a mayo clinic doctor says this is important because quote - "these questions will help mayo clinic identify the unique, unment needs of lgbti patients and highlights that equitable care for all people is a top priority." i spoke with a transgender woman today who tells me she feels this is a step in the right direction and could help to eliminate any awkward tension. identity questions-minipkg-2 "i'm of the mind that you should just be honest with your health care provider and trust that they're going to be professionals but having something like this i think kind of removes that tension." lowerthird2line:mayo's new gender identity questions rochester, mn mallory says she believes being able to write this down and not have to start the conversation with a healthcare provider could make things much less uncomfortable. she says for her personally- she's not bothered by questions and appreciates being asked beforehand. "i think that the best approach in general is to basically approach it as, do you mind if i ask you some things about being trans? and that should be the first question before there are any follow ups." however- mallory says other people may not feel the same way about this change. "there's not going to be a set road that this always works. its going to be very much about the situation and about the person." lowerthird2line:brooke mckivergan bmckivergan@kimt.com mayo clinic is still doing research and says more is needed to capture other concerns. live in the rochester studio brooke mckivergan kimt news 3 thank you brooke. a doctor who was part of the study says actually the patients were less concerned about the questions than the researchers originally thought.