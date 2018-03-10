Speech to Text for Rotary honor

awards-sotvo-4 over 3-hundred leaders gathered in rochester tonight at the rotarys north central president elect training seminar to celebrate a local leader.xxx rotary awards-natvo-1 rotary awards-sotvo-2 "the fact that when you get an organization that's already out there working and giving back in your community and then they select you for being honored, that means so much to me." rotary awards-sotvo-3 joe powers was recognized a paul harris fellow tonight. usually only those who are members of the group are given the award. but powers is now part of a select group of non members who have been recognized - joining mother theresa and president jimmy carter. power's leadership may not stop here though...he says there is a possibility of him running for mayor.xxx rotary awards-sot-1 "i am still considering at this time theres a lot of things that i have to work out in my personal life, in particular my business." the mayoral election will be held in november.