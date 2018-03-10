Speech to Text for Reaction to Cruz Proposal

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sentor ted cruz has made a proposal to reduce the amount of ethanol blended in to the united states fuel supply by hundreds of millions of gallons. and local farmers are concerned. renewable fuel-vo-1 renewable fuel-vo-2 several area farms are discussing senator cruz's proposal saying it will have large impacts on iowa's economy. they say the prices of corn are already low and this could bring the price down another 25 cents. farmers are also concerned about the impact it will have on the 42 ethanol plants in the state of iowa.xxx renewable fuel-sot-1 renewable fuel-sot-2 make sure that everyone is aware of what's happening and give rural iowans a chance to talk to their representatives to make sure this proposal gets pushed back. strong says there could be job loss not only at those ethanol plants - but vendors who work with the plants as well.