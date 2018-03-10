Speech to Text for Hidden Surcharge

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

are paying an extra charge on their energy bills and probably don't even realize it - but you may soon be able to avoid it if the iowa senate gets their way. leg forum-vo-1 leg forum-vo-2 the senate passed a bill that would disclose how much iowans are paying in a surcharge on energy bills - which has been in place for a number of years according to iowa senator dennis guth. those funds are used for rebates for energy efficiency incentives as well as education for renewable energy. this new bill would not only make the surcharge apparent to customers - but give iowans the option to pay it.xxx leg forum-sot-1 leg forum-sot-2 you don't have to automatically be in right now all iowans are paying in and it's up to nine percent on your electrical bill. the bill has been sent to the house to be voted on-- it would still need to be signed by the governor to become a law.