Speech to Text for Rochester Flyer's Event

an event happeing tonight is aiming to bring positive change to those with disabilities. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live to tell us just exactly what's being done. good morning annalisa. special olympics-lvo-3 good morning tyler and arielle, i'm at the alternative learning center where tonight it will hold the fill the heard and athlete expo event. special olympics-lvo-1 special olympics-lvo-2 the two in one event includes an athlete expo... which is basketball games with rochester flyers...the special olympics team for the rochester area. the fill the heart part of the event aims to bring awareness and change to language used towards those with disabilities. special olympics-lsot-1 special olympics-lsot-3 the word retard is really the word we're talking about. when it's said out of context to somebody else, it's hurtful to everybody. it's really a form of bullying. special olympics-lsot-2 bieber tells me they are trying to change the r word to respect to live people up. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three.