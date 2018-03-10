Speech to Text for Search for City Administrator

we are working to find out why the mason city city council is opting to start over their search for a new city administrator. that's right - after a firm was hired to narrow the candidate pool to five - several closed session meetings were held to discuss which candidate should get the job - but none of them were selected. kimt news three's brian tabick joins us live from mason city city hall to explain why the council is back to square one - brian? xxx city admin-lintro-2 raquel and katie it really comes down to the council not being able to fully support one of the five finalists. i spoke with mayor schickel a little while ago. he says he can't go into great detail on why the decision was made - but he says he can discuss the qualifications they are looking for. xxx city admin-lmpkg-1 city admin-lmpkg-2 other than having council and community support, mayor schickel says the candidate they want needs to have experience in economic development projects such as the river city renaissance project. he also says they need to have great customer service skills. mayor schickel says they are still deciding how to find the new candidates. xxx city admin-lmpkg-3 we may do it internally we may recruit some candidates or we may hire a firm or continue with the present firm but whether or not there will be additional costs is yet to be seen. the cost to hire the same firm is about six thousand dollars. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the city administrator position has been vacant since october. / flu restrict-vo-1