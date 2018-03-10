Speech to Text for Hiring Surge Creates Lack of Candidates

nation - there is a surge in job hiring. nx fp multi line:u.s. job surge kimt news 3 u.s. employers added 313,000 jobs in feb. biggest increase in ... that's right. in february, u-s employers added three- hundred- thirteen- thousand jobs to the job market. this is the biggest increase in jobs since july of 2016. the addition of new jobs has kept the unemployment rate steady at 4.1 percent. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is finding out how this is impacting local businesses. she's live for us now, annalise? hiring surge-lintro-2 yes katie - as you can see here - signs looking for help are a common sight in rochester. i spoke with vice president of a local business who says while his company has positions available - it is difficult to hire new employees because other companies are also looking for new hires. xxx hiring surge-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:hiring surge creates lack of candidates rochester, mn it holds us back from being able to grow and expand like we'd like to. vice president of s.l. contracting, kraig durst says he is having a hard time finding help and it's preventing his business from growing. durst says there just aren't enough people available. hiring surge-lpkg-2 it hurts us for the fact that we can't go after jobs that we'd like to because we're constrained by only having so much labor force hiring surge-lpkg-7 brad trahan helps companies find candidates for employment. i've been able to live in this community for almost thirty- seven years and i've seen this community grow about fifty-five- thousand people. he says as rochester expands - the hiring surge does cause concerns - but overall is great for the city's growth expectations. hiring surge-lpkg-3 now with all of the projections that we all see together in southeastern minnesota - we're projected to maybe grow to maybe a hundred- thousand people in the next thirteen to fifteen years. so that's twice the amount of growth in half the amount of time. hiring surge-lpkg-8 durst has gone online to post job listings looking for construction laborers. but there are currently over two thousand job postings in rochester alone on job search site indeed dot com. we just need to get the word out across the united states that hey - we have jobs - we'd like people to move here. somehow - we have to get that to happen. hiring surge-ltag-2 and as rochester draws in more people with job opportunities - other issues come to light including parking - and affordable housing. live in rochester - i'm annalise johnson - kimt news 3. thank you annalise. on that note - southeast minnesota is seeing record low numbers of new listings when it comes to homes available. you can expect that story tonight on kimt news 3 at 10. / renewable-vo-3