Speech to Text for Gov. Reynolds Runs for Re-election

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

iowa governor kim reynolds made a stop in town today for a big announcement. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live at music man square where the governor made that announcement today. alex what can you tell us?? xxx gov announce-lintro-2 that's right raquel and katie - there have been some rumors that governor reynolds may run for re- election this year. and today she confirmed it...but that wasn't the only item on her agenda today. xxx gov announce-lpkg-2 gov announce-lpkg-4 "i'm so excited to officially launch my campaign and ask for the opportunity to be your governor for 4 more years." gov announce-lpkg-5 governor reynolds made the announcement during a noon- time meeting with supporters and local representatives - including lieutenant governor adam gregg and speaker of the house linda upmeyer. she mentioned the many positives during her 10-month tenure as governor...such as the state winning the 'best state' ranking by u.s. news and world report...thanks in part because of a legislature willing to get things done. i think by some of the policy pieces that we are putting in place, that's unleashing our job creators, our entrepreneurs iowans to help grow the economy." she says going to communities across the state also helps in creating legislation for the next session. "we go to all 99 counties each and every year. i'm in communities multiple times. it gives me an opportunity like i said earlier to talk to iowans and listen to them, to maybe talk about the vision and some of the ideas we're working on and get feedback." but in order to continue growing the economy...reyno lds says the recent tariffs enacted by president trump would only hurt the state economy... "the ag economy is still in a fragile state. i think we're starting to see some movement, but we want to do anything we can to maintain the existing market and grow our market share." / gov announce-ltag-2 governor reynolds also reiterated that she is in favor of expanding and modernizing north america free trade agreement or nafta- but not to pull out of it - again because it could negatively hurt the state economy. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. her stop in mason city is part of a week- long trek across the state. after leaving town...her crew made stops in cedar falls and des moines. / today