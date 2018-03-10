Speech to Text for Sexuality discussion

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

group that protects the rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabiltiies. kimt news three's annalisa pardo shares how the group is taking their mission to try and change what some call a (taboo topic. i have an anxiety disorder, i have a hyperactivity disorder, i have a learn incomprehensi on disorder. brian is legally a vulnerable adult, but none of the above stops him. he works with the arc minnesota to help bring light to a dark topic. its fear based and also significantly taboo. the trial of an accused killer anxiety disorder, i have a hyperactivity disorder, i have a learn incomprehensi on disorder. brian is legally a vulnerable adult, but none of the above stops him. he works with the arc minnesota to help bring light to a dark topic. its fear based and also significantly taboo. brian and his colleague are teaching how to talk to people with disabilities about sexuality and prevent sexual abuse. to reach both people with disabilities and disabilities service professionals who are interested in becoming trainers themselves. people are learning how to handle questions about sex, personal values, and how to keep people with disabilities safe. but it's also about breaking a stigma. things like people with disabilities do not have a sexuality, that their not interested relationships, they aren't sexually active. even more so, about equality. people with special needs have feelings, we're human beings, and we deserve to be treated as such. shreifels even if one person is impacted by