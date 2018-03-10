Speech to Text for MN wine bill

gets underway this morning! minnesota isn't usually the first that comes to mind when people say wine. but as kimt news three's annalisa pardo explains, one bill in the state legislature aims to pour more into the state's industry. good morning tyler and arielle, a bill passsed through the minnesota's house agriculture policy committee, and it's looking to turn grapes into green. wine pouring the bill creates a council of about 15 members to help boost minnesota's wine industry by awarding grants to state wine? makers and change taxes on out of state wines. each vine yields about 10 to 20 pounds, about a gallon of wine. dustin ebert is the owner of salem glem winery in rochester. he's in favor of the bill as it is (now but says the biggest boost to the state's industry could come from minnesotans simply choosing local wines. then you're going to see regional growth. many of the wineries in the state, their focus is a local experience not necessarily mass minnesota's wine industry is about an 80 million dollar industry right now. missouri has a similar bill for it's one point seven billion dollar industry, the state says their wine sales and industry increased significantly since the bills been in place. live in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news three. the bill is now under review in the house commerce and regulatory reform committee. from here it can be transferred to another committee in the house, or presented to the house for a vote.