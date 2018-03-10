Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-9-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brandon wx weather-main-6 weather-main-7 weather-main-5 temperatures remained below average once again thanks to a snow covered ground and cloud cover for some. sunshine was more prevalent to the northeast. while we will warm tonight compared to nights previous with lows in the upper teens, winter is not over yet. in fact, for saturday, throughout the afternoon, we will see isolated spots of a wintry mix as highs will be in the middle 30's. this shouldn't cause too many problems but as temperatures drop for the evening, snow showers will pick up and most of us will be seeing light to moderate snow through the evening and saturday night. this snow should be very heavy once again with lows in the middle 20's. it is looking like we will accumulate about 1-4 inches with heavier snow chances through north iowa. snow will end sunday morning with cloudy skies and highs in the lower to mid 30's. next week is looking very nice with sunshine monday through thursday. with new snow on the ground, highs will struggle monday and tuesday with highs still in the middle 30's. we will warm to 40 on wednesday, upper 40's thursday with the shot at 50's for friday. rain showers return on friday. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper teens to low 20s. winds: southeast at 4 to 8 mph. saturday: isolated wintry mix/evening snow showers. highs: mid to upper 30's. winds: southeast at 8 to 14 mph. saturday night: scattered light snow. lows: mid 20s. winds: southeast at 6 to 12 mph. thank you brandon. / special olympians-vo-4 special olympians-vo-2