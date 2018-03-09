Speech to Text for Special Olympians pep rally

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mason city high school is celebrating some speical athletes today. special olympians-vo-1 lowerthird2line:special olympians pep rally mason city, ia a pep rally was held this morning to honor the school's special olympians. the rally kicked off with a band performance followed by games and the showing of a music video featuring those with intellectual and physical disabilities. the event ended with an award and recognition ceremony. we spoke with a student who says the hard work planning for the event paid off.xxx special olympians-sot-1 lowerthird2line:marcus buttweiler mchs junior "it was very nice that the entire study body was very supportive and they were cheering everyone on, so it made it a good day for everyone involved." a special olympics cheerleading squad was also part of the action today. they are participating at the special olympics mid- winter tournament this weekend in iowa city. / klempnauer award winner-vo-3