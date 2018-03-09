Speech to Text for New tax to fund infrastructure improvements

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

has about three point seven million dollars to maintain roads and bridges - but some say that funding is falling short of what is needed. now - a new tax could help. dodge co roads-vo-1 lowerthird2line:funds to fix dodge co. roads dodge co., mn minnesota counties are able to implement a one half percent sales tax - which can only be used to pay for transportation projects. the money raised must also be dedicated to a specific road project. dodge county recently enacted a sales tax to help fund those improvements. kasson resident karen engler says that move was needed.xxx dodge co roads-sot-1 lowerthird2line:karen engler kasson, mn they just need to be kept up to date because there's a lot of traffic that goes by day by day and i don't think people realize how much the cars wear the road down. dodge county has drafted a five year capital improvement plan. at the end of the draft is a list of road improvement projects - but they are not yet scheduled. the projects are funded using state and local dollars. /