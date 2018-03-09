Speech to Text for Texting while driving citations increase in Minnesota

texting and driving continues to play a major role in serious crashes in minnesota and iowa. now - a new report from the minnesota department of public safety says that the number of citations for texting and driving is on the rise in the state. k-i-m-t news 3's jeremiah wilcox is on the road - after talking to someone who knows how dangerous it can be to check a text while behind the wheel.xxx lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com amy - while many of us pull over to the side of the road to check our phones - there's still a lot of people that are not waiting to read their messages. the minnesota department of public safety reports it has seen a spike in citations written to drivers who couldn't put their phones down when behind the wheel. i spoke to an area father who lost his daughter in a crash... and now speaks out about distracted driving.xxx texting-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:increase in texting citations rochester, mn nat: she would surcome to her injuries and pass away vo: those are the images matt logan keeps on his phone of his daughter. logan recalls the tragic day. lowerthird2line:matt logan rochester, mn sot: she was composing.wri ting a text when she collided with a school bus that just stopped. texting-pkg-9 vo: the department of public safety reports that texting citations increased 23- percent from 2016-2017. logan says this new report is upsetting. sot: it's sad to know that there are that many drivers just aren't getting it that aren't understanding the depth of what it means to text and drive. vo: i spoke to a local resident who says she drives long distances to and from work. abbey schultz says although she knows the dangers - she's guilty of texting and driving. lowerthird2line:abbey schultz rochester, mn sot: i know it's bad. it definitely takes your attention off the road but it's so tempting. texting-pkg-10 vo: logan adds that there shouldn't be an excuse sot: there's a lot of different things that are driving awareness to texting and driving we should at this point understand how dangerous it is. / lowerthird2line:jeremiah wilcox jwilcox@kimt.com logan says since his daughter's death - he's become an advocate for safe driving. reporting live in rochester - jeremiah wilcox - kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. in iowa - the department of public safety says that drivers using devices are four times more likely to get into a crash. minnesota's department of public safety says that one in four crashes in the state are caused by distracted driving. / dodge co roads-vo-3 dodge