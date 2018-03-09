Speech to Text for Search for city administrator continues

dollars to find candidates to take on the mason city city administrator position... the city council announces none of the finalists will be selected for the job. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick is live now at city hall to explain the city's next move - brian.xxx maplive:city administrator search update mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mc city hall.jpg amy i'm outside city hall in mason city - where i just spoke with mayor bill schickel about an hour ago. mc city admin folo-lintro-2 he tells me the city council is still weighing its options on how they will find the right fit for the next city administrator. several closed-door meetings were held to try and make a decision on one of the five finalists. while mayor schickel says he can't discuss why the decision has been made to not go with any of them - he is sharing what qualifications the city council is looking for.xxx mc city admin folo-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:search for city administrator continues mason city, ia mayor schickel says being able to handle economic development projects such as the river city renaissance project is a big one. he says they also want a candidate who can provide great customer service. but perhaps most importantly - the city needs a candidate that all the council members can support.xxx mc city admin folo-mpkg-3 the first two of the criteria many of them met it was the third criteria getting council support the full council support that they did not make. / mc city admin folo-ltag-2 amy - mayor schickel says they are still deciding how they will go about finding the next set of candidates... whether that is conducting a search in house - or by looking for additional funding to so the council can hire a firm to continue the search. live in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. the city administrator position has been vacant since october of last year... when brent trout left to take over a city administrator job in topeka - kansas. / texting-stngr-2