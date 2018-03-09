Speech to Text for WEATHER FORECAST

on. we'll have another day with a fair share of both sun and clouds through the morning and into the evening. highs will hover around freezing point, anywhere between the lower to middle 30s, which is an improvement from where we were just 24hrs ago. the warming trend extends into the weekend as clouds begin to increase tonight. mostly cloudy skies will continue until early next week, with a slight chance for some quick moving wintry precipitation both saturday and sunday, mostly for southern minnesota. next week will bring us another round of springlike enjoyment! temperatures will first fall back into the middle 30s on monday thanks to much clearer skies. sunshine will be dominant through the week with highs reaching into the upper 40's by thursday. today: mix of sun & clouds. highs: low to mid 30s. winds: southeast 5 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: upper teens to low 20s. winds: east southeast 5 to 10 mph. saturday: mostly cloudy. highs: near 40. winds: east southeast at 5