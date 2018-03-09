Speech to Text for International Women's Day beer

a local brewery is making its own beer to celebrate. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo is live at "grand rounds brewing company" in downtown rochester to tell us about this new beer. annalisa? good morning tyler and deedee, grand rounds is participating in a worldwide celebration, the pink boots society's collaboration brew day. today's celebration, on international women's day, is to recognize and support women in the brewing and beer industry. women interested in beer are invited to come to grand rounds for the event 630 ? breakfast, share stories, and brew beer. whats brewed today released (deedee, tyler chat) looks like a lot of fun annalisa. the event lasts until 10?30 this morning.