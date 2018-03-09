Speech to Text for Raising the age for tobacco

5 cities in minnesota have raised their tobacco sale age to 21 - and now the whole state could be following suit. smoking age-vo-1 smoking age-vo-2 today a bipartisan group introduced the bill - and if it passes - minnesota will be the sixth state in the u-s to make the change. though tobacco use among teens has decreased in recent years - there has been an increase in the use of e- cigarettes. one man we spoke with says he doesn't think the change is necessary.xxx smoking age-sot-1 smoking age-sot-2 "i think if you can go and fight for our country then i think you should be able to buy anything that is legal sales here in america." marugg says he has been smoking since he was 11 years old and it was the worst choice he's made- but he believes by the time you're 18...that is a choice you can make for yourself.