Speech to Text for Broken Arrows, hitting targets

there are a lot of really good trap shooting teams in our area. - the same can not be said... about archery.. mainly because there aren't a ton of teams. - but keep an eye on the broken arrow archery club in garner.. .they are good... and they are growing.xx archery story at ghv-pkg-3 lowerthird2line:taking aim at history garner, ia nat: aj: archery hasn't always been paige rasmuson's favorite thing. paige: i think when i was a freshman, i was like, oh i have archery. aj: my how times have changed. archery story at ghv-pkg-4 paige: but now im like no, i have archery, i cant do anything else, i have archery and its something ive fell in love with and have this amazing passion for. archery story at ghv-pkg-5 aj: the passion for archery is apparently catching on... the broken arrow archery club is home to close to 130 members. archery story at ghv-pkg-6 dalton: it started as a pe class with mr peterson back in the 6th grade, from there every year we had it as pe and last year i decided to go out for the team, made it to state and though it was a great program. archery story at ghv-pkg-7 aj: each year the program grows and its pretty clear... its not going away, any time soon. dalton: its great because everyone practices together from 4th grade to seniors in high school, we are all practicing side by side. paige: its funny when you go to normal sports like basketball or football, like i am a cheer leader, and then you also do archery on top of that? its really cool. aj: and of course we have to ask... if you've only been shooting a couple of years.. how in the world are you this good. paige: focus on the yellow, that's my little cheat is to look at the yellow, and it goes there really. aj: even though its not officially a school sport at ghv... the talent is still there... but of course we are not surprised. paige: ghv is amazing at sports, and now we can include archery as one of them. - tony englin.. the teams head coach says hes already in communication with other schools in the area... hoping to get more teams involved...and maybe one day... have an all- local tournament. all