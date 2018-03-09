Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-8-2017)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather forecast is next. weather-main-5 weather-main-6 weather-main-4 another day of sunshine, another day below freezing thanks to a northwest wind and a snow covered ground, however, we still saw a little melting from that sunshine. despite a few more clouds added to the mix by early tomorrow morning, it will still be a cool start to the day with lows near 10 degrees. luckily there won't be much wind so the wind chills won't be unbearable. we return to the 30's tomorrow but clouds continue to increase from the west leaving the southwestern portion of the viewing area under partly sunny skies with mostly sunny skies to the northeast. our warm up continues into the weekend as we approach the upper 30's on saturday. isolated periods of a wintry mix will be possible in the afternoon with isolated light snow at night. this system is looking less impressive and therefore won't amount to much. clouds will try to decrease for sunday with temperatures remaining in the middle 30's. a nice stretch of weather arrives next week with sunny skies on monday through thursday as we warm all the way to the upper 40's by the end of that time frame. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: low teens. winds: light and variable wind. friday: mix of sun and clouds/more sun to northeast. highs: lower 30s. winds: east southeast at 3 to 6 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: near 20. winds: east southeast at 4 to 8 mph. spring break-stnger-2 even though the first official day of spring isn't