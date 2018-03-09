Speech to Text for SPARK for Autism

become more common place in today's society... with the likelihood of a person being born with it increasing significantly since the 1980s. now a study is looking into why that may be. a group called 'spark' is asking people around the country to participate in a study to find out what genetic makeup can cause autism. the university of iowa, along with at least 20 other medical schools are taking part. i spoke with a mother of a child with autism today who feels encouraged by these efforts. "initially it was hard to take in, but after getting the diagnosis, i feel like i doved in with research and figuring out what we could do to help her." loni jorgenson has a child on the autism spectrum...and feels that research is crucial to find out what causes the mental health condition. "i think that it would be helpful to get some answers because it does feel like there's a big increase in autism. so i think it would be helpful for as many families as possible to participate and help get answers." a landmark project called spark is teaming up with universities in communities across the country to find out what causes autism. but according to natalie pottschmidt...who is a researcher with the university of iowa...this is a bit different than existing studies. "other researchers are doing things that are more on the behavioral side than our lab does, and we are focused on the genetics and biology." so to do that...spark sends out kits to participants. when you get the kit...you open the box...take out the tube...spit in the tube...then seal it and send it in the mail. jorgenson says with all the research that has come out...along with some accomodations in school...her daughter is on the right track to becoming an independent adult. "she really enjoys pets. so she would like to open some type of clinic to do something with cats." now so far - over 94,000 volunteers have participated in the study...with over 12,000 completing the research.