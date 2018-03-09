Speech to Text for School Improvements

school plans-vo-3 after two failed bond referendems to add and referbish osage schools, they are now moving forward with different avenues of funding. school plans-vo-1 lowerthird2line:school improvement projects osage, ia those with the school released this 3-d tour of what improvements to the school they would like to make. now to pay for thise - those with the school say they are using ppell funds which are used for specific projects only such as building projects. they are also utilizing the "save program" which comes from a statewide local option sales tax. those who live in osage and have seen the three dee tour say they are happy with the plans and that taxes won't be going up. xxx school plans-sot-1 school plans-sot-2 around here everything is getting updated and everything and it's coming out of the tax payers, i've had concerns about that before but if it isn't coming out of the tax payers pocket, that's fine with me. those with the school say they they will be opening up the bidding process for the projects next week.