Speech to Text for The Laabs legacy at NIACC

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

opening round win last night.. the niacc womens basketball team told me they have more confidence now... than they've had this entire season. - perfect timing too.. the trojans are two wins away from a trip to nationals. laabs story-vo-3 laabs story-vo-2 - taylor laabs.. is a big reason why the trojans are finding success as of late.. - she is rapidly approaching some offensive records on a team that has scored at least 93 points in their last six games. - the sophomore is currently third on niacc's all- time three pointers made list. - the long distance shot.. is just an added weapon... on her all-around game.xxx laabs story-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:taylor laabs niacc sophomore taylor laabs: my game has added some dimension, ive been able to work well under todd's system. ive loved playing with the girls that are on the team, we just have fun. lowerthird2line:laabs leaving a legacy kimt news 3 sports lowerthird2line:todd ciochetto niacc basketball coach todd ciochetto: she is very fast and she is awkward with how she handles, our girls don't know what way she is going, the defense doesn't know which way she is going so shes special, shes a special player, shes gotten better and better, and she is just so athletic, she is hard to guard. laabs story-sot-gx-5 - laabs and her teammates are heading to cedar rapids for the weekend.. to take part in region 11's final four.. starting with saturdays game against iowa central. / all