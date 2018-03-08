Speech to Text for Pink Beer for International Women's Day

celebrating women in the brewing industry...that's the purpose of grand rounds brewing company's event today. women brew-vo-1 grain women brew-natvo-2 the brewing company participated in a worldwide brew day through pink boots society...an organization dedicated to encouraging women in the beer industry. guests ate breakfast - chatted - and even helped brew some pink beer. they say on this international women's day - they hope this is the start of more women in the beer industry.xxx women brew-sot-1 women brew-sot-2 and women now are starting to think about that's a possible career for me as well pause but yeah it's still a tiny tiny number the beer that ladies helped brew today will be released later this month. /